This Food Truck Just Spontaneously Exploded

People across the Whitaker neighborhood of Eugene, Oregon were woken by a boom that rattled through the neighborhood on February 24. The popular Buck Buck Food Cart, which served fried chicken and southern food, exploded early Sunday morning.
Fortunately, no one was hurt when the food cart spontaneously erupted into flames. The shocking explosion was captured on surveillance cameras from a nearby building. Though there were no injuries, there was reportedly some damage to surrounding buildings, reports Eugene's Register-Guard.
Mikey Lawrence, who owns Buck Buck and another restaurant in Eugene, woke to calls and texts about the explosion. "I live close by, so I rode over, waited for the train to pass, and then saw it," Lawrence told the paper. "And I said, 'Holy moly.' Well, it wasn't as nice as 'Holy moly,' but it was quite a shock."
At the nearby Oakshire Brewing, the explosion broke glasses and opened tap lines, spilling beer until the team there could stop the flow.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the explosion. They suspect it was a faulty gas line from a propane tank. So, if you've wondered about the reality of a propane tank explosion since watching Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake, here's your proof. That wasn't much of an exaggeration.
h/t Jalopnik via the Register-Guard
