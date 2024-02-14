Grab Your Auntie, Diana Ross Is Headlining a New LA Music Festival

This year, everyone with knees that crack and checkered Vans with blown-out toes can relive the glory of Warped Tour at the When We Were Young festival , which will feature performances from groups like My Chemical Romance, Simple Plan, and Jimmy Eat World. The Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas will star top R&B and hip-hop artists from the '00s including Super Bowl half-time show headliner Usher, Janet Jackson, and Backstreet Boys. But if your throwback tastes go even further back than the early aughts, you can now find some of the all-time great musicians in one place during a brand new festival coming to LA.

Nostalgic acts performing at music festivals are nothing new; I remember crowding a stage at Bonnaroo nearly 10 years ago so that I could watch Earth, Wind & Fire perform. But the difference now is that it's not just a few historic acts peppered into a lineup featuring artists that are charting on the Top 40. Nostalgia is the central component and driving thesis of a handful of new festivals, feeding an ever-growing appetite for the glory of days past .

The inaugural Fool in Love festival will be held at Hollywood Park adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The event will bring together some of the biggest names in pop, soul, and R&B from the last century. Headliners will be Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, with additional performers including Santana, Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, and many others. You can see the full lineup in the poster above.

Tickets will go on sale for the single-day festival starting on February 16 at 10 am PT (7 am ET) for presale. To sign up for the presale you can head to FoolInLove.com and enter your phone number. You'll then receive an access code for the presale. Ticket payment plans are available and general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and platinum tier offerings are available. The general admission tickets will start at $275, and prices will go up to $1,200 for platinum tickets.

The exact schedule of performers has not yet been set, yet, but given that it's a single-day event, you'll likely be busy jumping from one stage to the next in order to catch all of the performances. Fortunately, the Fool in Love festival FAQ page says that the event will be wheelchair accessible, and will have other ADA-compliant measures in place.

You can read the FAQs here and get tickets on the Fool in Love website.