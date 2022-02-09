This Super Fan & His Friends Have Gone to Every Single Super Bowl Game

Friendship can be such a beautiful thing. But just like anything else, it can take work to maintain. Which is why it's so important to carve out time in the daily churn of life to see your friends. One group does just that for the Super Bowl every year.

Don Crisman of Maine, Gregory Eaton of Michigan, and Tom Henschel, who spends the winter months in Florida, have attended every single Super Bowl since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game was held 55 years ago.

Although the trio hasn't known each other since that very first game in 1967, the group met at the Super Bowl, and now meet up for it every year to spend time together and reminisce. Crisman and Henschel first met at the 1983 Super Bowl and bonded over the fact that they had both been to every single Super Bowl to date. Years later, in the mid-2010s, they met Eaton.

The group, all of whom are in their 80s, now says that the 2022 Super Bowl may be their last one together. Henschel told AP ''I still think I have a few years left. I'm going to try to make it to (game) 60. But old man-age is catching up to all of us."

This year's game is special to the three super fans because it will not only be their last together, but they will all be able to sit together again. Last year, the group had to sit several rows apart at the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, due to pandemic regulations at the time.

This year, Eaton says fans are looking forward to the traditionally big crowd at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Even after shelling out about $2,500 for his ticket, which, per AP, is 400 times more than the seats cost in 1967, Eaton confidently speaks for the group when he says, ''We just love football.”

The friends plan to meet up the Thursday before the big game in Los Angeles.