Ford Recalls 650,000 Vehicles Over Windshield Wiper Malfunction

If you have recently purchased a truck from Ford or Lincoln, check the make and model before heading out on any major trips, especially in any sort of inclement weather. Ford F-150s, Ford Expeditions, and Lincoln Navigator SUVs made between 2020 and 2021 are being recalled, as well as Ford Super Duty F-250s, F-350s, F-450s, and F-550s made from 2020 through 2022, according to ABC News.

The vehicles are being recalled due to windshield wipers malfunctioning. Due to an issue with the teeth on the wipers (the part that grips onto the windshield), they are more prone to breaking. If your vehicle is part of the recall, Ford will contact you and tell you which dealership will be responsible for replacing the faulty windshield wipers starting on May 23, 2022.

The windshield wipers will be replaced by the dealership free of charge. If you plan on contacting Ford about this recall, the reference number is 22S26. You can contact Ford Customer Service at the number 1-866-436-7332. You can also support Ford through its recall page on its website.