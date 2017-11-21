Dude Is Reunited With His Car After Forgetting Where It Was Parked for 20 Years

Sometimes you just can't find your car after you park it. It happens to the best of us. One 76-year-old German man lived that episode of Seinfeld, but he never made it to the end where they finally find Kramer's car. This man couldn't find his car, and he simply went home without it.
Fortunately for him, his car was discovered, and he has been reunited with it. Unfortunately for him, he was reunited with the car 20 years after he parked it.
The Frankfurt man reported the car missing back in 1997, reports The Irish Times. It turns out the car wasn't stolen but was still parked in "an old industrial building" garage. How old was the building? Old enough it was scheduled to be demolished. However, there was a car in the way.
So, police set about tracking down the car's owner.
The German paper Augsberger Allgemein reports the man was driven to the car by police, accompanied by his daughter. When he arrived, well... the car was in disrepair and couldn't be driven. It wasn't a perfect reunion. Patiently waiting for its owner to return wasn't easy on the car.
