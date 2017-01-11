The One Thing You Should Never Order at Chipotle, According to a Former Employee

Thanks to Chipotle's recent buy-one-get-one free entree promotion and upcoming $3 burrito deal on Halloween, now could very well be a great opportunity to try something different -- the new chorizo, for example -- on the burrito chain's menu. But it turns out there's one Chipotle entree you should avoid ordering the next time you're there, according to a former employee. At least, that is if you want to get the most food for your money (or BOGO coupon).

The former employee, who goes by KourageWolf on Reddit, warned that you should "never ever ever" order the tacos entree at Chipotle because it's just not a good deal when compared to the burritos and burritos bowls of the same price. We'll let the former employee explain the specifics: