Pizza-Making Robots Promise Food in Five Minutes

Stellar Pizza, the latest in pizza innovation, comes courtesy of three former SpaceX engineers. Benson Tsai, Brian Langone, and James Wahawisan came up with the idea for an automated pizza restaurant on wheels and brought on 23 other former SpaceX employees to help make the concept a reality.

Instead of opening a traditional restaurant, they created an automated service to deliver pizza directly to consumers. Stellar Pizza's pizzas are made within five minutes by robots in a food truck while en route to the customer. And although this crew is highly analytical, they also took taste into account, bringing on executive chef Ted Cizma to oversee the ingredients and come up with recipes.

Those who wish to try Stellar Pizza will be able to do so early next year. The automated pizza chain will employ a crew of automated modular trucks and have a mobile app for ordering. Stellar Pizza hopes to continue to innovate in the weeks, months, and years to come, adding more food to its menu in the future.

Stellar Pizza isn't the first company to capitalize on automation in the pizza space. PizzaForno recently landed in the United States after seeing success in Canada and other locations. The company, which is expanding its North American reach in the coming years, consists of pizza vending machines that whip up tasty pizza in a flash for hungry folks wherever they are.