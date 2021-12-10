Someone Paid $7,753 for School Papers Graded by Elon Musk

Elon Musk has become a polarizing figure. You either love him, or you don't. Musk became famous as the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, but he comes from humbler beginnings. He used to be a teaching assistant at the University of Pennsylvania, and one of his students just made bank selling some papers he graded.

The papers date back to 1995 when Musk studied economics and physics and served as a teaching assistant for the class Management 231. Someone from the class sold a selection of papers Musk graded at an online auction for a whopping $7,753. The price includes a 25% fee paid to the company that hosted the auction, but that's still a whole lot of cash for the seller.

According to CNN, the auction company didn't identify the seller, but their name is Brian Thomas. The former student listed the papers on Boston's RR Auctions to be sold online. The auction company specializes in things like autographs and manuscripts. It's previously sold writings from famous figures including Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs. Now, you can add Musk to that list, though his didn't fetch nearly as much as others.

None of the papers sold features Musk's full name or much writing at all. He signed off using the initials "EM" and made a handful of short notes. Musk at one point underlined a cuss in the paper and wrote, "graphic."

Thomas said he and his son found the old papers inside a tote bag in their home garage. They were looking for high school yearbooks at the time. His son noticed Musk's name and initials on the papers, CNN reported. Thomas told the outlet he didn't have any specific recollections of being in class with Musk. He said he only saved the papers because he was so fond of his professor.