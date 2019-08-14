Thrillist
Four Loko Is Debuting the 'Hardest Seltzer in the Universe,' Because of Course

Courtesy of Four Loko

You read that right: Four Loko is launching what it's calling the "hardest seltzer in the universe" and I am reliving the summer I was 17 and thought the key to adulthood could be found at the bottom of this can of devil's juice.

Following a summer of hard seltzers -- from White Claw aficionados to a PBR version -- it seems only fitting that Four Loko would throw its can into the hard seltzer ring, too. Even Natty Light, a beacon of bro-ness everywhere, has released its own versions, though they're markedly gentler than Four Loko's. 

In true Four Loko fashion, the beverage brand has amplified hard seltzer by creating a can with the highest ABV percentage of any hard seltzer to date at 14%. That's over three times the amount of a Bon & Viv seltzer, which rings in at only 4.5%. It's unclear when cans of the stuff will hit store shelves, but we reached out to a spokesperson to find out.

We're curious to see if all the Kyles of the world will flock to the latest hard seltzer, flavored with a hint of "blue razz," or stick to their fruit-flavored camo series. Either way... go loko I guess. 

