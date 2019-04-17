Hemp-Flavored Four Loko Now Exists Whether You Like It or Not

We live in a brave new world, folks, a world in which Carl's Jr., of all places, is serving CBD hamburgers. Sorry, did we say brave? We meant terrifying. Because this is also a world in which hemp-flavored Four Loko exists.
Yes, this drink will be available to purchase and consume at your leisure starting this 4/20. It is apparently one of the first hemp-flavored malt beverages on the market and has a 12% ABV. We can only imagine this will contribute to the betterment of society.
What this beverage doesn't have, however, is hemp, CBD, or THC. It just tastes like "the flavor people think of when they hear hemp." We're not entirely sure what that means, but if you're brave enough, you can find out this month. The brand apparently hit upon the idea after testing various flavors and discovering that hemp and hops pair well.
“They’ve got similar flavor profiles; plus people who enjoy hemp flavors are often the type who enjoy what Four Loko has to offer -- great flavors and great stories,” said Phusion Projects Co-Founder Jaisen Freeman.
Ah yes, great flavors and great stories, what we all associate with Four Loko.
