Four Loko's Ready-to-Drink Shots Are Made Perfect for Pregaming

Though the very mention of Four Loko might incite unwanted high school memories of downing tall boys in your parents basement, that was then and this is now. Today, you can drink way too much in your own basement instead. The malt beverage maker—with a reputation as "blackout in a can"—is unleashing an even bolder way to booze: ready-to-drink shots.

In a follow up to the company's hard seltzer debut last year, Four Loko is adding a new innovation to its portfolio in the form of flavored, 13.9% ABV shots. The mini bottles, officially dubbed Pregame, are available in three familiar flavors: Sour Blue Razz, Lemonade, and Sour Peach.

The only caveat is that they're not available nationwide—yet. Four Loko is rolling out Pregame across the Southeast in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee. Though, in the latter state, the product will only be 10% ABV due to state regulations.