Four Seasons Just Launched Epic New Luxury Vehicle Tours of the Swiss Alps & Napa

If you were listening to Charli XCX's "Vroom Vroom" and were like "let's ride" these new Four Seasons tours were practically made for you. The luxury hospitality company is offering two new itineraries for its Four Seasons Drive Experience, which is exactly as bougie as it sounds. The trips will allow guests to navigate their own luxury vehicles while coasting through the Alps or Napa Valley.

"Four Seasons Drive Experience is a natural extension of who we are and what we deliver—creating curated experiences that allow guests to discover the character of a locale in new and unexpected ways," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in a statement. "From behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle, guests will enjoy an exceptional drive experience, always with Four Seasons service and genuine heart as their guide."

The Four Seasons Drive Experience in the Heart of the Alps will be from June 12 to 18, 2023, and will start at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva. From there you'll get to enjoy Lake Geneva, Gruyère Village, UNESCO World Heritage sites, traveling through wine estates, the Swiss and Italian Alps, and a stopover at Four Seasons Hotel Megève.

The Four Seasons Drive Experience Through Napa Valley will be later in the year, from October 29 to November 4, 2023. This trip will be based out of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, and will begin with an elaborate welcome dinner, and include an oyster farm tour, wine tastings, dinners, private ferry tours, and Four Seasons exclusive tours.