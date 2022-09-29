The Four Seasons Is Preparing to Launch a Line of Luxury Yachts

In this week's aspirational wealth news, the Four Seasons has announced plans to launch a line of supersized yachts. The luxury hotel chain plans to deliver its first vessel by the end of 2025 and has two additional vessels already in the works. All told, the fleet is expected to cost a whopping $1.17 billion.

The 14-deck Four Seasons Yacht will feature 95 suites for you and your incredibly long list of close friends. These suites, which run up to 818 square feet in size, have the ability to expand into massive indoor-outdoor living spaces. The smallest suite is a humble 581 square feet. Oh and the yacht’s 1-to-1 guest to staff ratio will make sure even your most needy guests will be taken care of.

But, the real stunner is the Funnel Suite. This four-level, 9,601-square-foot suite comes outfitted with a private pool and spa that would suit even the most high maintenance celebrity.