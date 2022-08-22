Four Seasons Is Offering a $135,000 Private Jet Experience to Tour the World

Four Seasons knows that there is a market out there for people who would prefer to travel in luxury on their vacations. The luxury hotel company also knows that there are some people who can really afford to shell out big time for that experience. And according to The Points Guy, there are new private jet vacation packages available from Four Seasons starting at $130,000.

"The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is a testament to our commitment to innovation and the creative pursuit of the extraordinary. We continue to re-imagine the conventional limits of travel to deliver exceptional luxury experiences that are unmatched," says Christian Clerc, president of Four Seasons Hotels and Resort, in a press release. "We invite travel enthusiasts to explore the world with us, enjoying Four Seasons genuine care, attention to detail, and passion for excellence that has defined our brand the world over."

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience has multiple route options, and there are now reservations available for 2024. There is the African Wonders trip from December 28, 2023 and January 9, 2024. The 13-day trip will traverse multiple countries including South Africa and Rwanda, and will cost $135,000 per adult. Asia Unveiled will be from January 11 through January 26, 2024 and will take travelers through Tokyo, Bali, Bangkok, and other cities. This 16-day trip will also cost $135,000.

Between March 23 and April 15, 2024, the Timeless Encounters trip is the longest Four Seasons journey. The trip will cover everywhere from Dubai to Prague, London to the Taj Mahal. It is a 24-day journey of the world's most exquisite experiences. This journey comes in at $198,000 per person. Finally, the World of Adventures tour will be from April 17 until May 10, 2024. It will traverse Seattle, Kyoto, Bogota, Marrakech and more. This tour will cost $215,000 per person.

With those price tags, just about everything you could imagine is included. It goes beyond a first-class experience. There will be excursions and in-flight culinary experiences, an in-flight doctor, and the most luxurious accommodations available.

There are more trips taking place in 2023, including versions of the four listed above. To find out more about booking one, or to fantasize about it, head to Four Seasons' website.