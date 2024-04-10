Here's What It Costs to Charter a Four Seasons Private Jet
The private charter service is now available to book, if you happen to have the coins for it.
Good news, everyone. You can now drop hundreds of thousands of dollars to charter a Four Seasons private jet and get a taste of what it feels like to be Taylor Swift. Not that she uses the same jet, but you know, the idea is the same.
After reportedly receiving "many inquiries" from prospective passengers, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience will now offer private charter flying for a very limited time. From August 4 to August 26 and from December 20 to December 27 of this year, guests will be able to book the very fancy plane and create a customized itinerary for their very fancy vacation.
"With the added bonus of Four Seasons genuine care and service in the sky and on the ground, all one needs to do is sit back and enjoy the journey with your favourite people," said Marc Speichert, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Four Seasons, in a statement.
It would be a very fancy experience, indeed. Once you book the plane, you'll have a Four Seasons entourage working with you to really finesse your dream customized itinerary, whether you want something sports-centered or a winter wonderland getaway. If you thought that was already luxurious, wait until you hear about the plane, which features 48 custom-designed seats, state-of-the-art entertainment, an actual "Lounge in the Sky" hangout place, extra-large bathrooms, and an in-flight chef. Plus all the rest of the crew, of course.
And how much would that set you back, you ask? That will be roughly $115,000 a day for the entire plane, which sits up to 48 guests. If you can track down 47 friends to join you, that's a somewhat more reasonable $2,395 per person. The price includes all of your meals and also airport services where applicable. As per ground transfers, overnight accommodations, meals outside of the plane, tours, and any tickets, you're on your own—but you can have the Four Seasons Guest Experience Team arrange those for you at an extra cost, of course.
Ready to book? If so, you can contact fourseasonsjet@fourseasons.com.