Here's What It Costs to Charter a Four Seasons Private Jet

Good news, everyone. You can now drop hundreds of thousands of dollars to charter a Four Seasons private jet and get a taste of what it feels like to be Taylor Swift. Not that she uses the same jet, but you know, the idea is the same.

After reportedly receiving "many inquiries" from prospective passengers, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience will now offer private charter flying for a very limited time. From August 4 to August 26 and from December 20 to December 27 of this year, guests will be able to book the very fancy plane and create a customized itinerary for their very fancy vacation.

"With the added bonus of Four Seasons genuine care and service in the sky and on the ground, all one needs to do is sit back and enjoy the journey with your favourite people," said Marc Speichert, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Four Seasons, in a statement.