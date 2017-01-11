Yelp Acts Like Mobsters to Small Businesses, Says Foursquare CEO

As the leading location intelligence and review companies, Foursquare and Yelp aren’t endeared to each other’s product. They’ve continually stepped on one another’s toes, with a long history of competition leaving both companies slightly embittered, and executives habitually throwing shade.

The most recent example? Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck is accusing Yelp of shaking down small businesses, or asking them to pay a fee for favorable ratings on the app.

On ReCode’s Decode podcast, Glueck characterized the differences between Foursquare and Yelp as “almost a Robin Hood thing,” saying: