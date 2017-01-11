This Interactive Map Shows Where You Vote and All the Bars Nearby, Too

To use it, simply plug in your address and let the polling places abound. If you plan on voting in the morning, the map also crawls with coffee shops and places to load up on bagels and donuts, a.k.a. the fuel of democracy. You can filter the data according to coffee, food and drinks, too, making this map quite a handy tool whether your priorities are imbibing liquor or ingesting caffeine.

The visualization comes from Foursquare -- the company that pioneered internet check-ins -- and people can use the company’s other app, Swarm, to earn a virtual “I Voted” sticker which they can ostensibly broadcast on social media. Foursquare partnered with Voting Information Project and Mapbox to build the map, which is just part of the company's many efforts to galvanize electoral enthusiasm through the New York City tech community's #TechTurnsOut initiative.