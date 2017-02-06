Fox's Super Bowl Stream Crashed in the Fourth Quarter and People Were Pissed

The Super Bowl is quite easily the biggest sporting event of the year. Millions watch it. It costs millions to buy a commercial during it. Even the halftime show is a wildly opulent affair. For FOX, who has the sole broadcasting rights, it's a massive event and this year they streamed it online for free through their Fox Sports Go app.

That's nice. Or it was nice until the app crashed during the fourth quarter leaving fans watching nothing but the logo of the app that failed them. It's not clear how widespread the outage was, but it appears to have cast a wide net with the hundreds of complaints streaming on Twitter.