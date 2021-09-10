France to Restrict Unvaccinated Travelers from U.S.

France is joining several European nations in enforcing stricter border restrictions as COVID-19, and the Delta variant, in particular, continue to pose major threats to public health. The country announced that beginning Sunday, September 12, unvaccinated travelers will essentially be banned from entering the country.

Travelers who are able to provide proof of vaccination will not be required to isolate themselves. Unvaccinated travelers will not be allowed to enter the country unless they meet the requirements for "essential travel." In that case, unvaccinated travelers will still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for seven days on arrival. The rules don’t apply to children age 11 and under.