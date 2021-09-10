France to Restrict Unvaccinated Travelers from U.S.
The rule will go into effect on September 12.
France is joining several European nations in enforcing stricter border restrictions as COVID-19, and the Delta variant, in particular, continue to pose major threats to public health. The country announced that beginning Sunday, September 12, unvaccinated travelers will essentially be banned from entering the country.
Travelers who are able to provide proof of vaccination will not be required to isolate themselves. Unvaccinated travelers will not be allowed to enter the country unless they meet the requirements for "essential travel." In that case, unvaccinated travelers will still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for seven days on arrival. The rules don’t apply to children age 11 and under.
France is the latest country in the European Union to restrict American travelers further. Spain, Italy, Denmark, and Norway all made it more difficult for unvaccinated travelers to enter after the EU removed the US from its safe travel list. The CDC has also issued guidance on nations to avoid traveling to and has cautioned unvaccinated people from traveling on major holiday weekends.