Frank's RedHot Just Made a Canned, Ready-To-Drink Spicy Bloody Mary

Frank's RedHot is the key to any good serving of buffalo wings. The heat, tang, and overall brightness of the sauce is exceptional on mac & cheese, in gumbos, and mixed into ranch. It's also a killer ingredient in spicy Blood Marys. So, it should come as no surprise that Frank's is officially launching a canned version of its own RedHot Bloody Mary.
The boozy cans clock in at 5% ABV and have all the traditional notes of a classic Bloody Mary: tomatoes, celery, lime juice, seasoning salt, Worcestershire, and -- of course -- a hearty dose of Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne hot sauce. You can purchase a 4-pack of the 12oz cans for roughly under $8. They're available where most beers are sold.
And if you're feeling extra fancy, we'd recommend emptying a can of this into a glass and stuffing it full of pickles, bacon, celery, and maybe a chicken wing tossed in Frank's. It's all part of a balanced breakfast.
