Frank's RedHot Is Bringing Back Its Famous Holiday Dispenser for the Season

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means you're probably racking your brain for gifts to buy the people on your list. Frank's RedHot can't help you with everyone on your list, but the company does have something for the hot sauce lover in your life.

After the wild success of last year's Old Bay Hot Sauce dispenser, Frank's RedHot is rolling out a Frank's RedHot Holiday Dispenser just in time for holiday get-togethers and gift-giving. Beginning today, customers can visit the Frank's RedHot website to purchase a Frank's RedHot Holiday Dispenser.

Each dispenser costs $89. They're only available while supplies last, so if you want to get one, you'll have to act fast.

The Frank's RedHot Holiday Dispenser holds 1.5-gallon bags of hot sauce. It may sound like a lot, but if you put that shit on everything, it'll go fast. According to a release from the company, each dispenser should make about 48 dishes of Buffalo Chicken Dip.