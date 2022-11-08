Frank's RedHot Has a Special Injector to Get Hot Sauce Into Your Turkey

Frank's RedHot wants you to keep your fingers a bit cleaner this holiday season and is offering a new RedHot Injector Marinate. The new gadget will quickly inject any dish with a healthy dose of hot sauce.

The instructions for using this injector, pictured below, are more straightforward than anything else you've probably got planned for holiday feasts. Assemble the injector, which is included in every container of Frank's RedHot Marinade, and pull the marinade into the needle. Then you can inject sauce into your dish to fill it with marinade before cooking.