Frank's RedHot Has a Special Injector to Get Hot Sauce Into Your Turkey
Skip some of the mess this season with an injector that will make your turkey spicy not messy.
Frank's RedHot wants you to keep your fingers a bit cleaner this holiday season and is offering a new RedHot Injector Marinate. The new gadget will quickly inject any dish with a healthy dose of hot sauce.
The instructions for using this injector, pictured below, are more straightforward than anything else you've probably got planned for holiday feasts. Assemble the injector, which is included in every container of Frank's RedHot Marinade, and pull the marinade into the needle. Then you can inject sauce into your dish to fill it with marinade before cooking.
The marinade and injector can be found in-stores at select locations, and is available to ship nationwide when you order it online for $7.99. Looking for ways to use this injector? You can head to FranksRedHot.com for some recipe inspiration.
