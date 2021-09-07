Frank’s RedHot Debuts Ready-to-Eat Buffalo Chicken Sushi at Grocery Stores Nationwide

Football season is officially here, which means it's time to tailgate, and let's be real, tailgating is more about the snacks than the sports. Enter the Frank's RedHot Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Roll, a new and perfect tailgating snack.

The hot sauce maker teamed up with Hissho Sushi, a major sushi distributor in the United States, to roll out sushi like you've never tasted before. Each piece includes grilled chicken, cream cheese, avocado, and carrots rolled into rice and nori. The roll is then topped with crunchy fried onions and also features a drizzle of Frank's RedHot, Japanese barbecue sauce, spicy mayo, and a dusting of Frank's RedHot seasoning for good measure. It's basically buffalo chicken dip in a sushi roll. What more could you ask for?