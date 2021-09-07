Frank’s RedHot Debuts Ready-to-Eat Buffalo Chicken Sushi at Grocery Stores Nationwide
Admit it. You're intrigued.
Football season is officially here, which means it's time to tailgate, and let's be real, tailgating is more about the snacks than the sports. Enter the Frank's RedHot Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Roll, a new and perfect tailgating snack.
The hot sauce maker teamed up with Hissho Sushi, a major sushi distributor in the United States, to roll out sushi like you've never tasted before. Each piece includes grilled chicken, cream cheese, avocado, and carrots rolled into rice and nori. The roll is then topped with crunchy fried onions and also features a drizzle of Frank's RedHot, Japanese barbecue sauce, spicy mayo, and a dusting of Frank's RedHot seasoning for good measure. It's basically buffalo chicken dip in a sushi roll. What more could you ask for?
"We are thrilled to join forces with such an iconic brand to provide both consumers and retailers with a new innovative sushi option," Dan Beem, CEO of Hissho Sushi, said in a press release. "Whether you are new to sushi or a seasoned chopstick veteran, our Frank's RedHot Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Roll serves the delicious, fiery and flavorful experience your tastebuds are searching for."
The sushi roll will be available nationwide at several grocery store chains. Each roll consists of eight pieces and retails for $5.99. Customers can get their hands on it at Target, Meijer, Sprouts, and Stop & Shop to name a few places. It'll also be available at hospitals and airports, so you don't have to miss out no matter where you go. You can find a full list of locations here.