Frank's RedHot Is Searching for a Hand Model & You Could Win an NYC Trip for the Shoot

If you've ever reached across the table for some hot sauce and thought, damn, I could do this for a living, you're in luck. Frank's RedHot is on the hunt for a hand model, and the winner will be named the official hand of Frank's for 2022, snagging a free trip to NYC and photoshoot in addition to the honor.

Touted for its heat-forward sauce blends, the condiment maker has tapped supermodel Coco Rocha as the official host. Kicking off Sunday, September 26, Frank's is asking fans to show off their skills in three hand modeling challenges on TikTok. The winner of each week will be announced on Rocha's page before the champ is crowned on Sunday, October 17.

Each winner of the week will score a basket of Frank's RedHot, but it's the last-standing finalist that'll become the official hand of the brand and head to NYC for the campaign shoot.