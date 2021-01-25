Frank's RedHot in Slice Form Is Coming & Sandwiches Will Never Be the Same

Once upon a time, ketchup was just ketchup—the bright red, tomato-based condiment you use to douse your favorite salty foods with sweet and tangy flavor. But that was then, this is now. Instead, we can layer our burgers with edible slices of sauce, thanks to a company fittingly called Slice of Sauce.

What began as a Kickstarter campaign back in 2018 has grown into a full-steam-ahead business model, creating no-mess alternatives to some of your favorite condiments. Now, that includes Frank's RedHot. Slice of Sauce appeared on Shark Tank just last week to reveal the new product launch—a revelation that scored the innovators a whopping $200,000 investment from guest shark and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez.

"We had always dreamed of collaborating with existing sauces to share familiar flavors in a new form," founders Emily and Cole Williams told Food & Wine. "These two brands are some of our absolute favorites so we used some good old fashioned networking, hard work, and collaboration to develop the relationships."