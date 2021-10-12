Franzia Created a Boxed Wine Halloween Costume That Dispenses Wine
This takes BYOB to a whole new level.
The only thing scarier than that Pennywise costume you tried to pull off a few years back is the inevitable post-Halloween hangover. So why not face your fear by dressing as the very thing set to ruin your first day of November, booze. Even better, go with the Franzia Boxed Wine outfit that actually dispenses wine.
The vino maker has created a glow-in-the-dark costume, available in both Dark Red Blend and Rich & Buttery Chardonnay with a built-in side pouch that carries an entire bag of Franzia.
"Our Franzia Halloween costumes were inspired by our fans, who we fondly call 'Franz,' that have been creating homemade Franzia Halloween costumes for years," Marketing Director Collin Cooney said in a press release. "The new Franzia costumes make you the life of a party, just like an actual box of Franzia."
Of course, if you've already got a non-Franzia costume planned but still want to slap the bag, there's good news. Franzia has upgraded its sold-out backpack, which carries a 5L box of wine with pour spout. Toss that on, and you'll still be able to bring the party.
The wine-dispensing backpack and Halloween costume, priced at $50 and $40 respectively, hit the online merch store on September 27.