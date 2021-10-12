Franzia Created a Boxed Wine Halloween Costume That Dispenses Wine

The only thing scarier than that Pennywise costume you tried to pull off a few years back is the inevitable post-Halloween hangover. So why not face your fear by dressing as the very thing set to ruin your first day of November, booze. Even better, go with the Franzia Boxed Wine outfit that actually dispenses wine.

The vino maker has created a glow-in-the-dark costume, available in both Dark Red Blend and Rich & Buttery Chardonnay with a built-in side pouch that carries an entire bag of Franzia.

"Our Franzia Halloween costumes were inspired by our fans, who we fondly call 'Franz,' that have been creating homemade Franzia Halloween costumes for years," Marketing Director Collin Cooney said in a press release. "The new Franzia costumes make you the life of a party, just like an actual box of Franzia."