Franzia Just Launched A Merch Collection & There's a Wine Dispensing Backpack
Grab a box of red, white, and rosé to go along with it.
So what boxed wine doesn't have the most sophisticated reputation. I don't need your expensive bottle of mature Bordeaux. I can get four times its volume for 15 bucks. And now, you can get an entire collection of merch to go along with it. Boxed wine icon Franzia has created a line of apparel and drinking products.
The launch, which features branded "I Heart Box Wine" party cups, "Best Franz" necklaces, even a wine dispensing backpack, has officially hit the California winemaker's online store -- with prices ranging up to $65.
"There is a special kind of friendship formed around a box of Franzia that turns friends into ‘Franz.’ Our goal is to connect with these consumers throughout all of life’s friendship moments by continually offering new ways to interact with the brand," chief marketing officer Jeff Dubiel said in a statement. "With our line of merchandise, we are giving our biggest ‘Franz’ fun new options for sharing how they are Franzia ‘Franz for Life.'"
The collection features something for practically every occasion. Heading to the beach? Suit up in a Franzia one-piece. Sleep in your box wine boxer shorts, hit the trail in the brand's bike jersey, and blast that pregame playlist with your "dark red blend" speaker.
According to the company, the entire merch concept has been a long time in the making. "[It's] something Franzia fans have been asking about for years and now they can proudly demonstrate their passion for the brand while hanging out with Franz," a rep for Franzia said in the press release.
You can shop the collection online -- just be sure to pick up a few red, white, and rosé boxes while you're at it.
