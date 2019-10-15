Cruise Ship Makes History With an Impossible Squeeze Through Narrow Canal

We know a lot about tight squeezes here at Thrillist. We're writers with deadlines -- and access to YouTube -- after all. But I'm almost positive that nobody here is capable of steering a 22.25-meter-wide cruise liner through a 24 meter-wide canal, though sometimes it feels like that after a few too many cups of coffee.
There are some incredibly cool cruise ships out there; we know, because we ranked them. And Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, the company responsible for this tight squeeze miracle, is no exception: they promise to get you "closer to the world’s most remote and picturesque destinations." In this case, as close as possible to the jagged walls of an alarmingly narrow canal.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is a Norwegian-owned company with four cruise ships based in the United Kingdom. The company's ship MS Braemar was sailing through the Corinth Canal in Greece, which, as previously mentioned, is just 24 meters wide at its narrowest point. The canal is four miles long and was built to allow for faster travel around the peninsula. Tourist vessels seek it out because the narrow quality of the canal makes it a bit more ~exclusive~.
In the video, you see a ton of passenger hands on deck as the ship eases through. There were over 1,200 passengers on the ship in total. According to Metro, passengers were able to touch the sides at some points.
In order to accomplish the feat, the ship navigators required help from a small tug boat. This ship was the largest to ever successfully pass through the canal.
"This is such an exciting sailing and tremendous milestone in Fred Olsen’s 171-year history, and we are thrilled to have been able to share it with our guests," said Clare Ward an operator of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, in a press release.
And writers everywhere thank you, Clare Ward, for giving us the bravery to work as close to our deadlines as possible.
