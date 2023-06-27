Your Next KFC Order Could Get You a Free Vacation to Aruba

The next time you head over to KFC to grab yourself a tasty bite, think carefully about your order, because if you choose right, you could be flying off to Aruba soon after.

Starting on July 3 and for a limited time, KFC is rolling out its new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich at participating KFC restaurants across the country. To celebrate, it is partnering up with the travel membership site Going.com and is giving one lucky winner the chance to hop on a plane and enjoy an incredible vacation for two in the paradisiac island of Aruba.

The trip will surely be one to remember. Together with complimentary airfare, the winner and their travel buddy will be treated to a four-day, three-night stay in Aruba, and they will get to participate in memorable activities as well, including a sunset dinner cruise and a horseback beach ride, among others.

The only thing you have to do is literally enjoy an Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, and then KFC and Going.com will take it from there. Just purchase the sandwich either via the KFC mobile app or on KFC's website between July 3 and August 13, and you're all set. You'll receive a confirmation email with a link and a code to enter the sweepstakes, and after entering your information, you'll be added to the participants pool.

"Interest in travel to Aruba is up 50% compared to last year making it one of the hottest summer destinations right now," Scott Keyes, founder of Going, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner with KFC to give travelers a chance to win the Ultimate Summer Getaway Giveaway and welcome new members with the best travel deals to give them an extended taste of summer."

If you don't end up being the Aruba winner, there's still a chance for you to enjoy other perks. In addition to the trip, KFC and Going.com are giving away up to 500 one-year premium memberships with Going, which allows you to access unique deals on flights for both international and domestic destinations.

For more information and to order your sandwich, you can visit KFC's website.