You Can Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests from the Government Now

Though the White House originally announced that its COVIDTests.gov site would launch on January 19, the URL is officially live, which means you can order your free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for delivery right now.

Just last week, the Biden Administration issued a statement promising one billion COVID tests for Americans, with half that number available for online orders beginning January 19. While the president separately announced that private health insurance companies would be required to cover tests for free, you can get four tests delivered straight to your door without the hassle of submitting a claim.

The COVIDTests.gov site features an "Order Free At-Home Tests" button, which will redirect you to the USPS site where you'll fill out your name and address. Each household is eligible for four at-home tests for free, with orders shipping in 7 to 12 days.