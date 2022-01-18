You Can Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests from the Government Now
The government website allowing each household to order four free rapid tests went live one day early.
Though the White House originally announced that its COVIDTests.gov site would launch on January 19, the URL is officially live, which means you can order your free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for delivery right now.
Just last week, the Biden Administration issued a statement promising one billion COVID tests for Americans, with half that number available for online orders beginning January 19. While the president separately announced that private health insurance companies would be required to cover tests for free, you can get four tests delivered straight to your door without the hassle of submitting a claim.
The COVIDTests.gov site features an "Order Free At-Home Tests" button, which will redirect you to the USPS site where you'll fill out your name and address. Each household is eligible for four at-home tests for free, with orders shipping in 7 to 12 days.
"Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the Biden Administration said in its announcement. "Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated."
Some users, however, have run into a few snafus. According to The Verge, there have been reports of a missing "Order Free At-Home Tests" button. You can avoid this issue by simply heading to the order site directly, or for those unable to access the internet altogether, calling the hotline—though it has not yet launched.