Get a Free Auntie Anne's Pretzel Today and Enter to Win $30,000

If you are an Auntie Anne's Rewards Pretzel Perks Member, you can snag a free pretzel on July 26, to celebrate National Aunt Day. (This means that you should definitely call or text the aunties in your life to say thank you.) You’ll be able to get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel until 4:59 pm ET.

To get your free pretzel, you’ll need to purchase a drink via the Pretzel Perk app. While you're at it, you’ll also be able to win some of the $30,000 that Auntie Anne's is giving away in partnership with Cash App. To enter, tag Auntie Anne's on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter and make sure to share your personal $cashtag and use #NationalAuntieAnnesDay and #Entry in your post. Auntie Anne's will choose 135 entries to win $5, $100, or $500.

If you want to win the $10,000 prize, you'll need to add a video to your submission post to share why you want extra cash. Of the people who post video submissions, one person will win $10,000, and ten people will win $1,000.

"Our fans know that Auntie Anne's and our hot and handmade pretzels are there for them whenever they need a pick-me-up – just like those beloved aunties in their lives," Cynthia Liu, VP of marketing at Auntie Anne's, said in a press release. "This National Auntie Day, we couldn't help but give our fans not just our pretzel dough they crave, but some dough to fill their bank account, too!”

To download the Pretzel Perks app, head to AuntieAnnes.com.