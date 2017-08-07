Einstein Bros Will Give You Free Bagels to Share With a Frenemy

There's a lot of negativity on social media. It doesn't take much work to find it. In fact, 10% of people have cried because of something said on social media according to a study by Wakefield Research. But Einstein Bros Bagels believes everyone is just a sit down away from getting along pretty darn well.
The bagel joint is combating negativity (and, of course, promoting some bagels) with its "Shmear Campaign," designed to bring a little positivity into the world through free bagels. On August 8, head to an Einstein location with a frenemy -- or, you know, an actual friend -- and you'll get a buy one get one deal on Shmearfuls, Einstein's new shmear-filled bite-sized bagels.
If you want to break bread... er... break bagels with a frenemy, all you have to do is give the cashier the code "Shmear Joy." Or you can just say something nice on Twitter with the hashtag #ShmearCampaignPromo and you'll get a coupon for the deal.
The little bagels come in six flavors. The pretzel bites are loaded with beer cheese, and the french toast bagel is filled with maple shmear. The rest -- plain, jalapeño cheese, everything, asiago parmesan -- have plain shmear inside. If you have to eat with a troll, this is a far better option than meeting them on their turf and eating garbage under a bridge.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.