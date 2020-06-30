Burger King Will Give You Free Fries for the Next Couple of Fridays

French fries and promotions that take place on a Friday have a long, tired relationship. Your appetite for the obvious wordplay may be exhausted, but if you're like most people, your appetite for delicious, salty fries is quite healthy.

So, you might as well take advantage of an offer from Burger King. Duck into BK's mobile app to uncover a "Fry Friday" deal that will land you a free medium order of fries with any purchase of at least $1. It's only available through July 10 and, of course, only on Fridays. That leaves precious few opportunities to swing through the drive-thru to get an order while actually ordering next to nothing.

If you're digging this up and it's not a Friday, there are plenty of other deals available under the "Offers" section of the BK app. That includes a free Whopper with any purchase if you're making your first order through the app. There's also a free Cheeseburger or free Kids Meal with any purchase, in addition to $2 Whoppers on Wednesdays and other alluring ways to fill your belly.

It's a pretty easy way to get your daily potato allotment.