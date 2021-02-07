Grab a Free Whopper on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is about many things. There are the commercials and the greasy food and the halftime show (talking about puppies, of course) and... something else, probably.

Really, the most important thing is the food. You need a good spread to enjoy the game properly. Or you need an alluring buffet to help you ignore the game even though you're not sure why you have it on at all if you're not actually paying attention. Whether you're going with classics like wings and spinach dip, going the pizza route, or just ordering in to avoid the kitchen at all costs, it's easy to find deals on February 7 because every chain in the country seems to have some kind of offer available.

If you order Burger King through Grubhub, you can grab a free Whopper when you hit the $15 minimum. Also, if you're new to Grubhub, you'll get free delivery if you hit the $18 minimum. You kind find those deals through Grubhub Perks and a page it has going for Super Bowl Deals.

The delivery service has discounts from other chains up on that page as well. You can nab 20% off an Arby's order ($15 minimum), $3 off a $15 order and free delivery from Boston Market, $5 off a $15 order at Dunkin', 21% off a $20 minimum order from Insomnia Cookies, and a whole lot more. If you're just looking to make sure you don't cook anything yourself, you've got options.