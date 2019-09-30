California Pizza Kitchen Is Giving Out Free Pizzas for National Pizza Month

If CPK has ever captured a pizza your heart (sorry, not sorry), then you're in luck this October. The creators of the iconic Original BBQ Chicken Pizza are giving out tons of free pizzas in celebration of National Pizza Month.
On Tuesday, October 1, pizza enthusiasts can order a "Take and Bake" pizza -- fully prepared and loaded with ready-to-go toppings that require only a couple minutes in a hot oven -- for free via Grubhub. Better yet, the pizzas are free free -- as in there's no delivery fee and no minimum purchase you have to make, according to a press release. The company plans to dole out up to 10,000 pies throughout the day.
To get your hands on the free pizza, download the Grubhub app and select one of the following "Take and Bake" pizza options: Pepperoni, Margherita, or that sweet, sweet Original BBQ Chicken pizza. The giveaway begins at 11am local time, so set an alarm and secure your pizza.
“National Pizza Month is an important time at California Pizza Kitchen... pizza holds a special place in our hearts and in our lives,” Jim Hyatt, CEO of CPK, said in a statement. “So, we think it’s fitting to celebrate our favorite month, and Americans’ favorite food, by giving them more of what they love: free CPK Take and Bake Pizzas, so everyone can join the pizza party and enjoy a hot, oven-fresh California-style pizza at home, on their schedule. It’s our way of sending a big highfive [sic] to the pizza lovers across the country.”
In addition to the completely free pizzas, pizza eaters can also get free California Pizza Kitchen delivery via Grubhub from October 2 to October 31, and can tack on an additional free "Take and Bake" pizza with orders over $15. Meaning you can have a pizza for now and a pizza for later; pizza is eternal.
