Get $2,500 and Free Camping Gear Just by Roasting Chestnuts on an Open Fire

Campspot is looking to remedy an issue you probably aren't even aware of: Only 17% of Americans report actually roasting chestnuts on an open fire. Considering that about 80% of Americans know the song, that's a pretty intense discrepancy. To bridge that gap, Campspot is launching a 12 Days of Campmas giveaway.

Starting on December 1, you'll be able to make a daily entry into the giveaway. A winner will be chosen each day until December 16, when one grand prize winner will take home $2,500 in Campspot and travel credits, a six-piece outdoor cooking set, and some chestnuts for roasting. Daily winners will get prizes ranging between $45 and $1,999.

To enter, simply head to CampSpot.com/About/Campmas. You'll be able to enter the contest via the adorable digital advent calendar each day until December 16. In order to be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States. You also must, of course, be ready to roast some chestnuts.