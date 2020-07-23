News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Baseball's Opening Day The 60-game season is staring. You won't get a stadium hot dog, but you can get a hot dog to-go.

John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It took an extra four months, but baseball's opening day has arrived with a pair of games on the night of July 23. The 60-game season sans fans is happening, and whether or not you think this is a good idea in the middle of a pandemic, baseball will once again be on TV. This season, you're going to be missing stadium dogs that have had their flavor improved through being carried down a flight of concrete steps, as well as the footlongs perfectly buried in diced onions and mustard from a gigantic mustard dispenser. Nonetheless, you can still grab some good food -- including hot dogs -- on opening day by ordering pickup or delivery from restaurants in your area. We've pulled together the ultimate list of places that are offering food deals on opening day for your dining-in-front-of-the-TV pleasure. Here are the best food deals available on baseball's opening day.

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

Courtesy of Chili's

Deals on Alcohol for Opening Day Chili's

The deal: Get a Grand Sunset 'Rita for $5, and you can get it to-go.

When: Through August 30 Drizly

The deal: You choose between $5 off an order or free delivery, as long as you're a new user. Use the code "TEQUILADAY5."

When: Through July 25 Taco Cabana

The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas available to cool off your weary bones, and each of them will only run you two bucks.

When: Through July 31 TGI Fridays

The deal: The Fridays Rita is just $5 with any to-go order.

When: "Throughout the summer" Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.

When: Ongoing