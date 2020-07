Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Baseball's Opening Day

Here are the best food deals available on baseball's opening day.

This season, you're going to be missing stadium dogs that have had their flavor improved through being carried down a flight of concrete steps, as well as the footlongs perfectly buried in diced onions and mustard from a gigantic mustard dispenser. Nonetheless, you can still grab some good food -- including hot dogs -- on opening day by ordering pickup or delivery from restaurants in your area. We've pulled together the ultimate list of places that are offering food deals on opening day for your dining-in-front-of-the-TV pleasure.

It took an extra four months, but baseball's opening day has arrived with a pair of games on the night of July 23. The 60-game season sans fans is happening, and whether or not you think this is a good idea in the middle of a pandemic, baseball will once again be on TV.

Yoshinoya The deal: Order through the Yoshinoya website or mobile app to get a free order of its new Donut Dippers with the purchase of any bowl. When: Through July 26

The Halal Guys The deal: Order through Grubhub to get a free side of fries with any order of at least $15. When: "A limited time"

Einstein Bros. Bagels The deal: Get a free cup of coffee through the Einstein app. No purchase is required. When: Through July 31

Starbucks The deal: If you download the app and sign up for the Rewards Program for the first time, the ubiquitous coffee shop is going to give you one free drink in the form of 150 reward points. When: Through August 10

Penn Station East Coast Subs The deal: Order a sub online and you can get a free small sub with the code "PSBOGO." When : Ongoing

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse The deal: Place an order of $9.95 or more and get a free Pizzokie -- that's a portmanteau of pizza and cookie -- when you use the code "PIZOOKIE." When: Ongoing

Halo Burger The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain. When: Ongoing

Jimmy John's The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, after your first order through the app, you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich. When: Ongoing

Steak 'n Shake The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time. When: Ongoing

Burger King The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers . When: Ongoing

Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. It's available for contactless delivery or pickup.

When: Ongoing

Red Lobster

The deal: Hit 125 points in the My Red Lobster Rewards program and you'll get a free order of Snow Crab Legs. You'll have to order through the app, in-restaurant, or at RedLobster.com.

When: Through July 31

Applebee's

The deal: Spend at least $20 and you can get 25-cent boneless wings with the code "25CENT."

When: Ongoing

Noodles & Company

The deal: Get free delivery on a minimum $15 order from Noodles.com or the Noodle mobile app.

When: Through July 31

Baskin-Robbins

The deal: When you order through DoorDash you can get $0 delivery fees on any order of at least $15 with the code "BASKIN."

When: Ongoing

Panera

The deal: Take advantage of Panera's new curbside service and get $5 off an order of at least $20 with the code "CURBSIDE5."

When: Ongoing

TravelCenters of America

The deal: Get your hands on a Ball Park hot dog for $1 at participating locations. Though, on July 22, you'll be able to get two for a buck.

When: Through July 24

Krystal

The deal: Get a $1 Chili Cheese Pup at select locations. There's also a combo with two Pups and a small order of tots for $3.99.

When: Ongoing

Taco Cabana

The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.

When: Ongoing

Quiznos

The deal: Get four meals for $40. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, four cookies, and four bottled drinks. Use the code "8026" to get the full pack for $40.

When: Ongoing

Hooters

The deal: Make a $30 purchase and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."

When: Ongoing

Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.

When: Ongoing

Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing

I Heart Mac & Cheese

The deal: If you've got the mac chain's app, you'll get double points on all online and in-app purchases. You'll also 100 points if you download the app for the first time, which is enough to land you a free entrée.

When: Through July 31

Tijuana Flats

The deal: Place an order of at least $25 through the TF website to get free delivery.

When: Through July 31

Del Taco

The deal: The code "DELTACONOW" will get you free delivery with no minimum order through Postmates.

When: Ongoing

Taco Bell

The deal: On March 28, the bean-slinging chain announced that it will expand its free delivery option through Grubhub. You can get free delivery on any delivery order of at least $12.

When: Ongoing

Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Order through Uber Eats for free delivery. New DoorDash customers can get free delivery with a $15 minimum order. Additionally, if you order through Grubhub, you can get $5 off orders placed from 11am to 7pm.

When: Ongoing

Uberrito

The deal: The chain is running a "$5 chicken for pick-up" deal as well as offering a $0.99 kid meal with the purchase of an entrée.

When: Ongoing

Qdoba

The deal: The new Burrito Meal Deal will land you a burrito, tortilla chips, salsa, and a dessert for $9.95.

When: Ongoing

Wahoo's Fish Tacos

The deal: Get a family meal deal for $35. It comes with eight tacos, rice, beans, churro chips, and chips and salsa. You can get fountain drinks for a dollar each or bottled beers for $2.99 each.

When: Ongoing

Torchy's Tacos

The deal: For $25, you can get a Build-Your-Own Taco Family Pack with tacos and sides for four to five people.

When: Ongoing

Pollo Tropical

The deal: The company has extended its Free Kids Lunch program throughout the summer at all 139 Florida locations. Kids 12 and under get a free Kids Classic TropiChop and bottled water every weekday. You can only grab it at the drive-thru window, and kids have to be present. You'll get one meal per kid, and no purchase is required.

When: Weekdays through August 28, 11am-12pm

Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on any order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing