Get Free & Cheap Rides to Your Polling Place on Election Day

While it's always important to exercise your civic duty and vote, with hot-button issues like abortion access and climate change affecting our nation, your ballot matters now more than ever. Of course, getting to the polls is easier said than done for some.

That's where rideshare platforms come in. In February, Lyft announced its plans for discounted trips across the country on Election Day. The company is keeping that promise and providing 50% off on rideshares, bikes, and scooters on November 8, 2022.

Lyft is also donating free and heavily discounted ride codes to nonprofit partners, like the League of Women Voters, the National Federation of the Blind, and the National Council of Aging, whose communities often face barriers. The organizations will then pass those rides along to those that need them most.

"Too many older adults do not have transportation to get to polling stations and fully participate in our democracy," President and CEO of the National Council on Aging Ramsey Alwin said in the Lyft announcement. "This is especially true of low-income seniors, communities of color, and those living in rural areas. Lyft's voting access program will help ensure that these older adults can make their voices heard where it matters—in the voting booth."

While competitor Uber has yet to announce its own discount or freebie for Election Day, the platform has historically followed suit with Lyft, and this post will be updated with details on any deals that get announced. Rides2Vote is another avenue. The organization allows voters to request a ride to the polls online before the election.

"Many Latino voters lack access to reliable transportation options that help them exercise their Constitutional rights on Election Day," President and CEO of Voto Latino María Teresa Kumar said in the Lyft announcement. "We're excited that this partnership will make it easier for Black and Brown communities to cast their ballots and make their voices heard."