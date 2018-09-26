Chick-fil-A Is Giving a 100-Year-Old Man a Lifetime of Free Food

Chick-fil-A always brings up mixed feelings. On the one hand, it's the most beloved fast-food chain in America and does wholesome things like opening on a Sunday to feed those stranded by storms. On the other hand, it makes headlines for its seriously disappointing record on LGBT issues. And the latest news is also a mix: It's sweet, but it's a little dark.
WPVI reports that the chicken chain has presented a Florida regular with free Chick-fil-A for the rest of his days as a birthday present. But he's 100 years-old, which is, well, you see why it's kind of dark. His go-to location, which he frequents weekly, is in Oldsmar, Florida. The patron, whose name is Stephen Bellissimo, was handed a massive check that said "free Chick-fil-A for life" and thrown a surprise party, complete with his granddaughters, at the restaurant. You can see adorable highlights from it in the video above.
Bellissimo has been a weekly regular there for 15 years, but he says in the video that now he'll go every day.
We salute you, Mr. Bellissimo. May there be many days of free chicken in your future.
