Chipotle Has Free Delivery Every Sunday in September, So Be Lazy

Mourning the loss of summer Fridays? Dreading the end of summer with the impending cold encroaching upon your soul? Nothing a burrito can't fix.
Chipotle is helping out students, parents, and everyone else who isn't thrilled it's already September by offering free deliveries on tacos, burritos, and guac galore every Sunday throughout September, starting on September 8. All you have to do is order directly through Chipotle's app, or online; live within Chipotle's delivery areas; and meet the $10 minimum requirement (yes, we'll be getting guac), according to a spokesperson for the chain.
In addition to free delivery, Chipotle is also putting together what it's calling a "Things You 'Borrow' Kit" full of napkins, utensils, and Tabasco sauces that somehow -- perhaps "accidentally" -- find their way home with students and hot sauce aficionados.
"We want to bring the entire Chipotle experience to your door or dorm, including the extras that we know get swiped in the restaurant," Chipotle's Tressie Lieberman said a press release. I, too, may or may not have "borrowed" a chipotle-flavored bottle of Tabasco during my broke college years.
Chipotle will give the kits to the first 50 digital orders in select markets, while burrito eaters outside of participating markets can attempt to secure their own box of hot sauce and napkins through Chipotle's website (while supplies last).
The free Chipotle delivery deal runs through September 29 -- so kick your feet up, pretend you're doing something productive while actually scrolling through social media, and treat yourself to burrito bowls without ever having to leave the comfort of your home.
