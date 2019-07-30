Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Guacamole on Wednesday

Millennials should be on high alert. Wednesday, July 31, is National Avocado Day. You can guess what that means. There's going to be a deluge of poorly thought-out, repetitive jokes about avocados and your financial well-being. Expect many variations on jokes about why you can't buy a house, you know, because of avocado. Though, anyone making jokes about your avocado toast habit will probably skip mentioning your crippling student loan debt.
Absolutely no one will genuinely enjoy those jokes, but absolutely everyone can enjoy an avocado-themed promotion from the burrito-slingers Chipotle. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant is offering free guacamole on any entrée purchased through Chipotle's app or on Chipotle.com. In this way, Chipotle honors the brave green fruits of National Avocado Day.
You can nab one free guac order per entrée purchased, and the usual $10 delivery minimum applies for delivery orders. The deal cannot be combined with other offers, but it can be redeemed with a Chipotle Rewards entrée. So, prepare to load up that burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad with a generous serving of guacamole, which usually costs a fair amount extra. You can tuck the savings into your house fund or whatever.
