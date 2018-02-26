This New Chipotle Deal Will Get You Free Burritos on Friday

With the United States taking home its first Olympic gold in curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Americans are feeling awfully excited about that mysterious ice sweeping game. But let's not forget about the winter sport where they sometimes punch each other: hockey. It's a noble competition that Americans always kind of loved and will even get you free food from Chipotle this week.
Here's the deal:
If you wear your favorite hockey jersey to Chipotle this Friday, March 2, the chain will set you up with a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal for one free burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad when you buy any entree. The promo is only good from 10:45am through 10pm local time, and is only good at Chipotle locations participating in the promotion, according to the fine print.
You'll be wearing a hockey jersey because this deal is celebrating Hockey Weekend Across America, and Friday is Wear Your Favorite Hockey Jersey Day. Chipotle is an official sponsor of the "effort to celebrate the game of hockey and those involved at all levels and also expose the game to new audiences." This will be the 11th Hockey Weekend Across America, and Saturday is Try Hockey Day. Sunday, naturally, is Celebrate Local Hockey Heroes Day.
Seriously, when's the last time curling got you free food?
