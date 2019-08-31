Chipotle's Giving Out Free Burritos to Everyone Sporting a Youth Soccer Jersey

Pack your frozen grapes and chilled Gatorades, lace up your cleats, and hop into your designated mom van because it's that time of year again: youth soccer is back. And what better way to celebrate the return of forcing your kids to run around outside for 90 minutes than with an abundance of burritos.
Chipotle, the official restaurant partner of US Youth Soccer, is offering a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal for entrées -- a burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad -- or kid's meals, gifted to eaters decked out in their sweet youth soccer jerseys. Is it possible that Chipotle wants to encroach upon the local pizza parlor's duty of being the post-game hang out spot? Maybe.
"We love that Chipotle's real food feeds real athletes at all different levels -- whether that's a professional international tournament or at a youth game," Chris Brandt, the cain's chief marketing officer, said in a press release. Yup, nothing quite like wolfing down an entire burrito bowl before doing endless amounts of cardio.
The BOGO deal is running from Saturday, August 31 through Monday, September 2 -- basically all of Labor Day weekend. You can only get one deal per jersey, so make sure to wrangle the entire team. Even that one kid who runs away from the ball.
Levels Unlocked Pub Is Washington DC's Newest Pop-Up Where You're Transported Into Your Favorite Video Game
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.