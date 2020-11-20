These Major Retailers Will Bring Christmas to Your Door This Year
Want your Christmas tree delivered? How about your lights strung?
After spending the better part of the year at home, Americans have adjusted their shopping habits in favor of delivery services that eliminate the need to enter public spaces. Luckily, as the holidays approach, retailers like Walmart, Lowe's, and Home Depot are adjusting their business practices to accommodate housebound customers. Now, you can get a tree and decorations delivered and even get lights strung on your house without having to lift a finger.
Here are the services you can expect from participating chains:
Walmart
- Christmas lights installation and removal: Walmart will commission someone to hang or remove holiday lights on your home, up to two stories. Just add the proper service to your shopping cart, check out like you would with any other online order, and a representative from Handy will reach out via email to schedule an appointment. Note that the service doesn't come with lights, clips, or extension cords, but if you don't already own those items, Walmart has plenty of options on its site to tack onto the order.
- Live Christmas tree delivery: Check the online inventory of fresh-cut and potted trees, ranging anywhere from 3 to 9 feet tall, many of which are eligible for free delivery if you're willing to wait a bit.
- Other holiday plant deliveries: According to Walmart's announcement, it's not only trees that can be delivered, but anything that falls into the categories of both "holiday cheer" and "plant." That means poinsettias, Amaryllis, the Norfolk Island Pine, and other winter greenery is shippable as well.
Lowe's
- Fresh Christmas tree delivery and pickup: Find a live Christmas tree on Lowe's site that suits your needs and see if it qualifies for free delivery to your home. Orders can also be placed online for in-store or curbside pickup.
- Holiday decoration delivery and pickup: Decorative items, like fresh-cut wreaths and tree containers, qualify for free local delivery on orders totaling more than $45. Or, if you prefer, Lowe's also has new self-service pickup lockers at stores for contactless pickup.
The Home Depot
- Free shipping on Christmas trees: This isn't really a new policy, but Home Depot will continue its program this year to ship Christmas trees ordered online for free. On top of the usual live tree selection, Home Depot has a handful of new artificial tree options this year, including an extra-snowy tree, extra-realistic tree, and extra-slim tree.
