Southwest Is Giving Away Free Companion Passes Right Now

Southwest really wants to make sure you're not spending your vacations alone this summer, and for a a very short while, it's allowing eligible travelers to bring a friend on their flights for free.

Through Wednesday, April 5, Southwest Airlines is awarding a promotional Companion Pass to Rapid Rewards members who follow a few simple instructions. To snag the deal, members must register for the promotion and purchase a Southwest flight (either one roundtrip or two one-ways) before 11:50 pm CDT on April 5 for travel happening before May 24.

Once they do that, they'll be awarded a limited-time Companion Pass, which they'll be able to designate to their favorite travel buddy. The promotional pass will allow the companion to fly for free (excluding taxes and fees) on an unlimited number of flights between August 15 and September 30.

"Now more than ever, Customers are looking to get the most loyalty value from their purchases," Jonathan Clarkson, VP of marketing at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. "We're continuously looking for opportunities to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members, especially with this unique way to earn the coveted Companion Pass. It's a great way for them to experience the value and many perks of our award-winning loyalty program, as well as our legendary Hospitality."

For more information and to jump on the Companion Pass promo train, you can visit Southwest's website.