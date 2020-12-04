Insomnia Is Giving Out Totally Free Cookies for National Cookie Day

Food holidays straddle the same line as Adam Sandler movies. They're dumb, you might not pay attention to each one, but you're glad they exist because every now and then one really hits the spot.

National Cookie Day on December 4 is one that is little celebrated. If you, however, manage to pay attention at the right moment, you can get some sweet rewards. For instance, Insomnia Cookies is offering you a totally free cookie. It's not a meal, but it's hard to pass up.

Of course, Insomnia is going hard for Cookie Day. From December 4 to 6, you'll find a deluge of perks from the cookie slingers. That includes a free classic cookie when you stop by a store. No purchase is required to snag that freebie. Alternatively, you can add a free cookie to any delivery order.

Also, over that same period, you can grab free delivery with the code "COOKIEYAY" or snag a 12-pack of classic cookies for $15.

You'll even find deals if you don't live near an Insomnia store. You can order cookies online and have them mailed to your house. (I can attest that they're still soft and delicious.) The company is offering 20% off orders on its site with the code "SWEETESTGIFT."

Load yourself up with cookies or take the opportunity to send a surprise to a friend with a little discount that they don't need to know about.