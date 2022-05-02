Get a Free Tattoo Coverup from Sailor Jerry for Mother's Day
Do you have a tattoo that you or your mom absolutely can't stand? Sailor Jerry is here for you.
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is here to help make your mom happy and correct a mistake from your past. The company wants to give away five $200 vouchers to get a tattoo cover-up of a Sailor Jerry Mom Heart with a local artist of your choice.
"A mother's love may be unconditional, but that still won't stop her from side-eyeing that tattoo you got on your first spring break," said Mary-Jade Hynes, brand manager for Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Sailor Jerry's heart designs are some of the most iconic art in American tattoo culture, and we couldn't imagine a more fitting Mother's Day gift than a cover-up with this classic flash. After all, she deserved the real estate in the first place."
To enter the contest, you must be at least 21 years old and follow Sailor Jerry on Instagram (@sailorjerry). Then, you must post a photo of the tattoo you want to get covered on either your Instagram feed or story, with the hashtags #SJSpicedRum, and #Contest. Winners of the contest will be chosen based on adhering to the theme, creativity, and the look and quality of the photo. You must post the photo between May 2 and May 6.
The winner will be chosen shortly after the contest closes and will be notified via DM. The complete terms and conditions will be available at SailorJerry.com.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.