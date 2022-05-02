Get a Free Tattoo Coverup from Sailor Jerry for Mother's Day

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is here to help make your mom happy and correct a mistake from your past. The company wants to give away five $200 vouchers to get a tattoo cover-up of a Sailor Jerry Mom Heart with a local artist of your choice.

"A mother's love may be unconditional, but that still won't stop her from side-eyeing that tattoo you got on your first spring break," said Mary-Jade Hynes, brand manager for Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Sailor Jerry's heart designs are some of the most iconic art in American tattoo culture, and we couldn't imagine a more fitting Mother's Day gift than a cover-up with this classic flash. After all, she deserved the real estate in the first place."



