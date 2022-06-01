This Cruise Line Is Partnering with Jennifer Lopez to Give Away 1,000 Free Cruises

Jennifer Lopez is teaming up with Virgin Voyages to give away 1,000 free cruise trips on either the Scarlet Lady or Valiant Lady. The Scarlet Lady will launch from Miami, and the Valiant Lady will sail from Barcelona. You can claim a trip for July or October, and you'll be allowed to bring a friend.

"Jennifer Lopez thinks you deserve a restorative, seafaring vacation—and we agree," Virgin Voyages' website states. "We're awarding lucky Sailors the opportunity to set sail on our exclusively adult voyage out of either Miami or Barcelona. All you have to do is take this quick quiz (and pssst, there's no such thing as a wrong answer!), and you'll be entered for a chance to win. It's sea-breezy like that."

While you will have to pay for the airfare to get to the cruise, you'll win a balcony cabin and a fully paid trip that will include your food and drink on board. And Thrillist can vouch for the incredible offerings of Scarlet Lady. We hosted the Revvel festival aboard the ship in 2021 and had a blast.

To be eligible to win, you must be 21 or older. Anyone who is a legal resident of the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, Mexico, Germany, and Spain is eligible to enter. Enter the contest by completing a short quiz on the Virgin Voyages website.