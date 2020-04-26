Del Taco Is Dishing Out Free Churros All Week

Sure, boredom and social media are driving factors behind the deluge of people making bread at home for the first time. But there's also something to be said for indulging in comfort food at a time like this. It could be frozen pizza or freshly made noodles, a simple breakfast of bacon and eggs or a homemade sourdough.

Another food that falls into that category: churros. You might be tempted to go full Bread Instagram and make churros at home. However, there's a much easier way to get your cinnamon sugar fix this week. Del Taco, home of one of the best fast-food tacos in the country, is slinging churros all week like Robin Hood unleashing arrows in Sherwood Forest. Select locations are going to offer a one-piece Mini Churro for free with the purchase of a combo meal. Alternatively, you can push your chips to the center of the table and get a free six-piece order of Mini Churros with the purchase of any Fiesta Pack.

The churros are available for takeout and drive-thru only until April 29. They're not available on any orders placed through the Del Taco app.

Even if you don't normally indulge in a treat at the drive-thru, it's an easy win to grab a churro to go with those Del Tacos you've been craving.