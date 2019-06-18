Del Taco Is Giving Away Free Tacos Today in All-Out War With Taco Bell

This Taco Tuesday may just go down as the day the War of the Taco Chains was fought. Just as Taco Bell was gearing up to throw a nationwide taco party with free Doritos Locos tacos on Tuesday, competing chain Del Taco announced a simultaneous free taco giveaway of its own in a surprise move that can only mean war.
Del Taco announced its competing free taco promotion in a tweet posted just before lunch on Tuesday, taking direct aim at Taco Bell's annual "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" deal for a free Doritos Locos taco.
This Ube Pancake Is so Big It's Served in a Sheet Pan
The tweet erroneously claims you have to wait until sometime in the afternoon to get the complimentary T-Bell and invites customers to get a free taco at Del Taco at any time throughout the day at Del Taco by downloading its mobile app. To be clear, Taco Bell's deal is also good all day if you order via its mobile app; otherwise, it runs from 2pm to 6pm (local time).
Where the free taco deals actually differ is your choice of taco. Taco Bell is limiting the giveaway to one free Doritos Locos taco, but Del Taco is offering any one of its tacos for free, according to the tweet. We reached our to a Del Taco spokesperson for more info on the deal.
So, who will end up winning the War of the Taco Chains? Who cares?! If you play your cards right, you'll get two free tacos out of it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.